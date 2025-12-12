Car crashes into building in Santa Monica causing significant damage

A car smashed into a building in Santa Monica on Thursday night, causing significant damage and displacing a family.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. when a car going down Santa Monica Boulevard somehow lost control and slammed into the building on the corner of Princeton Street, Santa Monica police said.

Witnesses told CBS LA the driver was rescued from the car and taken to the hospital. They said he looked stunned, but they couldn't tell how badly injured he was.

It wasn't immediately clear if the driver had suffered from some kind of medical emergency or if he was under the influence. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

There wasn't anyone inside the first floor of the building at the time of the crash, but there was a family living in an upstairs apartment who had to be evacuated.

Santa Monica police said building and safety inspectors have been requested to fully assess the scene. Some crews have responded to the scene to place temporary beams to try and keep the building from collapsing.