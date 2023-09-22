Car crashes into pair of pedestrians in Sylmar, killing one

One person was killed and another hospitalized in critical condition after a car crashed into them in Sylmar late Thursday evening.

The car crashed into the two pedestrians near Astoria Street and Foothill Boulevard, where one was pushing the other across the street in a wheelchair at around 7:55 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department.

The person pushing the wheelchair was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital where they are said to be in critical condition.

Police say that the incident is not a hit-and-run and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.