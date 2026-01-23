Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Pacoima home after driving off freeway ramp

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Two people had to be rescued from a home in Pacoima after a car drove off a freeway ramp and ended up in the living room on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they rescued the driver of the car and a man who was inside the home at the time of the crash. The men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place right after midnight on the 13000 block of Branford Street. It is unclear why the driver of the car drove off the freeway exit ramp.

Fire crews have yellow-tagged the home and they are continuing to assess the structural damage to the home. 

