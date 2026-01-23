Car crashes into Pacoima home after driving off freeway ramp

Two people had to be rescued from a home in Pacoima after a car drove off a freeway ramp and ended up in the living room on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they rescued the driver of the car and a man who was inside the home at the time of the crash. The men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place right after midnight on the 13000 block of Branford Street. It is unclear why the driver of the car drove off the freeway exit ramp.

Fire crews have yellow-tagged the home and they are continuing to assess the structural damage to the home.