Tree trimmer dies after 35-foot fall in Canoga Park, firefighters say

A tree trimmer died after falling onto an iron fence in Canoga Park on Monday afternoon, according to Los Angeles firefighters.

It happened at around 3:25 p.m. in the 3700 block of N. Canoga Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found that the 44-year-old man had fallen about 35 feet onto a 10-foot-tall iron fence while trimming a palm tree on the edge of a property.

"Tragically, this fall rendered the patient beyond medical help," firefighters said.

Search and rescue personnel retrieved the man's body by using a high-angle rope system, according to LAFD's release.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Firefighters said that the Mayor's Crisis Response Team was called to the scene to provide emotional support to the man's fellow workers.