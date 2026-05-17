Surveillance camera captures moments car crashes underneath pickup truck in Canoga Park

Surveillance camera footage shows the moments when a sedan crashes into the back of a parked pickup truck in Canoga Park early Sunday and somehow gets wedged underneath.

It happened at around 11:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of Shoup Avenue, neighbors told CBS LA.

The footage shows a white sedan as it appears to lose control and slam into the back of the white pickup. The force of the impact sends the rear of the pickup into the air, at which point the sedan gets stuck under the back tires. Both the pickup and an SUV that was also parked along the curb were then pushed forward before all three vehicles finally came to a rest.

Circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash remain under investigation, but neighbors say that street racing has been an issue on Shoup Avenue in the past. Los Angeles police have not yet provided information on the incident.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the collision, but cellphone video footage shows the driver and a passenger exiting the sedan and walking around.

No further information was available as CBS LA awaits response from LAPD detectives.