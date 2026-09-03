Canadian Super Scoopers arrive for Los Angeles County wildfire fighting efforts

The Los Angeles County Fire Department welcomed back two Canadian Super Scoopers to its firefighting fleet as wildfire season approaches.

Super Scoopers Quebec 1 and Quebec 2 arrived on loan from Quebec, Canada, to assist with wildfire suppression.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called the amphibious aircraft critical for firefighting operations.

Super Scooper CBS LA

"For 33 years, Quebec has provided our county with these aircraft, along with the skilled pilots and mechanics who operate and maintain them during peak fire season here in Los Angeles County," Barger said.

Each Super Scooper quickly collects about 1,600 gallons of water from lakes, rivers, or oceans while skimming the surface. It can drop water and repeatedly refill without returning to an airport base.

In September and October, wildfire risks in Southern California are heightened by Santa Ana winds, Red Flag warnings, and PDS weather events.

"With LA County receiving above-average rainfall this year, we experience an increase in new vegetation, and the hot summer months have reduced live fuel moisture to critical levels, making the vegetation a potent fuel for wildfires," LAFD Chief Anthony Marrone said.

He said the fleet of aerial firefighting resources consists of Sikorsky Firehawks, Bell 412 helicopters, Helitankers 47 and 55, and helicopter Intel 76C.

"With wildfires burning faster, more intensely, and pushing further into the built environment, resulting in wildfire-initiated community conflagrations like we saw at Palisades and Eaton, we need our residents and communities to be ready," Marrone said.

Community members are encouraged to develop a wildfire action plan, available for download at www.fire.lacounty.gov/rsg