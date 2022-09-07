Myles Sanderson, suspect in deadly Canada stabbing attacks, taken into custody

Myles Sanderson, one of the two suspects in a stabbing spree that left 10 people dead in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, was taken into custody Wednesday, police said. Sanderson's brother, who is also suspected in the attacks, was found dead Monday.

"Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today," the province of Saskatchewan said in an emergency alert. "There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation."

Sanderson is facing three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break-and-enter.

Shortly before Sanderson was apprehended, a person who was reported to be armed with a knife was sighted in the town of Wakaw and in the city of Prince Albert, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. Wakaw is about 40 miles south of Prince Albert. Both are in Saskatchewan.

The person was spotted in a 2008 white Chevrolet Avalanche with Saskatchewan license plate No. 953 LPL. The vehicle was reported stolen at 2:10 p.m. local time, police said.



⚠️1/2 SHELTER IN PLACE, possible sighting in Wakaw and Prince Albert, SK area: Individual reported to be armed with a knife, traveling in a 2008 White Chev Avalanche, SK plate 953 LPL reported stolen out of Wakaw around 2:10 p.m. today. Last traveling in Wakaw on Cemetery Road. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 7, 2022

Sunday's stabbing spree occurred in 13 separate locations throughout the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, authorities said. Police said that the death of Sanderson's brother, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Along with the 10 fatalities, another 19 people were injured in the stabbing attack.