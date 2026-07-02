Campers excited to celebrate America's 250th at Bolsa Chica during July Fourth weekend

For many Southern Californians, the Fourth of July is all about sun, sand and family traditions.

One of the most popular spots in the state this holiday weekend will be the Bolsa Chica State Park campground.

"We do have friends that come here too," camper Stella Centeno said. "There's about five of us RVs."

But to celebrate America's anniversary, especially its 250th, campers must go online exactly six months in advance to secure their spot.

"You got to be on the computer. Click, click, click within the second," camper Cody Brinkle said.

The Brinkle family and their friends share a special Fourth of July tradition, calling it a trailer crawl.

"We have about 10 trailers with us this weekend," Brinkle said. "So, we dress up, and we have a theme for each trailer."

For instance, they've got a casino, coffee shop and Margaritaville theme for some of their trailers.

Everyone at the site is excited to celebrate the 250th anniversary with the beach views.

"I love to just celebrate America," camper Makayla White said. "It's like my favorite holiday. It's just really fun to be with all my friends and family."

Families at Bolsa Chica said cancellations have happened in the past, but anyone looking to snag a spot needs to quickly secure it before anyone else does.