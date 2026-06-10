560-acre Camp Pendleton brush fire leaves Orange, Riverside counties covered in smoke

A 560-acre brush fire burning in Camp Pendleton prompted some evacuation orders and warnings on Wednesday.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the November Fire, was first reported at around 10 a.m. on the massive military base, according to Cal Fire. It quickly grew to engulf 150 acres by 12:30 p.m.

Despite initially reporting that the fire was 800 acres, Cal Fire officials later reported that aerial mapping revealed that it was approximately 560 acres. Firefighters have not reported any containment yet.

"With active fire behavior and spot fires, there are threats to critical infrastructure and evacuations have been issued," Cal Fire officials said at around 1:15 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Oceanside Municipal Golf Course, while evacuation warnings are in place for:

SDC-0317

SDC-0372

SDC-0427

SDC-0429

The heavy smoke from the fire drifted over the Santa Ana Mountains and into communities in San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. The haze could be seen in communities like Fallbrook, Temecula and Wildomar.