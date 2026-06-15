Caminero hits tiebreaking homer in 8th and Rays avoid sweep with 8-3 victory over Angels

Junior Caminero hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a series sweep with an 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Victor Mesa Jr. added a two-run homer later in a five-run eighth for the Rays, who have won four of six despite losing the first two in their weekend visit to Angel Stadium. Ben Williamson connected early for his second career homer.

Cedric Mullins drew a leadoff walk from Sam Bachman (1-1) before Caminero hit his 15th home run to left field, ending his 10-game homer drought. Hunter Feduccia added an RBI single before Mesa hit his third career homer off Bachman, who hadn't allowed a homer since May 5.

Donovan Walton hit his first homer for the Angels, whose four-game winning streak ended. Last-place Los Angeles had won five of six during the best stretch of its dismal season, winning both of its home series this week.

Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez left the game with low back tightness in the third inning after 47 pitches.

Kevin Kelly (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings in a Rays bullpen game. Garrett Cleavinger escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth created by Craig Kimbrel, who walked two and hit a batter with a pitch in the veteran reliever's third appearance for Tampa Bay.

Chandler Simpson had a two-run single for Tampa Bay in the third, and Williamson added his first homer in a Rays uniform in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.

Angels outfielder Wade Meckler left in the fifth inning after crashing into the wall while trying to catch Williamson's homer.

Walton connected in the fifth for his first major league homer since 2024 and only the fifth of his seven-year career. Jo Adell poked a tying single through the infield moments later.

Up next

Rays: Nick Martinez (6-2, 2.43 ERA) takes the mound Monday night at Dodger Stadium as the Southern California road trip continues.

Angels: Walbert Ureña (4-4, 2.44 ERA) has made five consecutive outstanding starts going into Monday night at Arizona.