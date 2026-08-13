Camarillo woman arrested for alleged tire-slashing spree

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for allegedly slashing several cars' tires in a Camarillo neighborhood earlier this week.

Deputies said suspect Viviana Rocha carried out her alleged tire-slashing spree in the 5000 block of Verdugo Way on Wednesday morning. Investigators believe Rocha chose the vehicles at random after interviewing the victims and determining that none of them had any connection to her.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office estimated that the total damage will cost car owners several thousand dollars.

Detectives quickly identified Rocha as their suspect and used their automated license plate reader system to track her vehicle. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said deputies located Rocha driving from Moorpark and back into Camarillo a few hours after the alleged tire-slashing spree.

Deputies arrested her near the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Adolfo Road, which is roughly 1000 feet from the area where she allegedly slashed the tires.

She was booked for felony vandalism. Rocha will be held on a $50,000 bail.

Investigators said this is not the first time Rocha has been arrested for this type of crime.

In July 2026, deputies arrested her for a similar spree at a Camarillo shopping center, but she was released after posting bond.