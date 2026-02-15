Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after plane crashes into Ventura County canal

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a small plane crashed into a drainage canal in Camarillo on Sunday night. 

It happened at around 6:15 p.m. in the area near Carmen Drive and Coe Street, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. 

screenshot-2026-02-15-184305.png
The single-engine plane that crashed into a drainage canal in Camarillo on Feb. 15, 2026. CBS LA

Firefighters said that the small single-engine aircraft crashed into a drainage area for unknown reasons and that both passengers had to be extricated before being taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

The plane did not hit any structures before it crashed, firefighters said. 

No other injuries were reported in the incident. 

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

