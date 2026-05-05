Teenage victim identified in 1993 Ventura County cold case

After more than three decades, the teenage victim of a Ventura County cold case investigation has been identified.

In a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, detectives said that the investigation began back on Aug. 30, 1993, after partial human remains were found during the cleanup of a dump site located off of Beardsley Road near Wright Road in an unincorporated area outside of Camarillo.

"The partial human remains were determined to be the lower leg of a male subject and to be that of a male individual between the ages of 13 and 18 years old," the release said.

Over the years, the investigation went cold and details were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Joseph Patrick Reardon, also known as Joe Gilbreth, who was identified as the victim of a 1993 cold case investigation in Camarillo. Ventura County Sheriff's Office

In March 2025, the Ventura County Medical Examiner provided forensic evidence to detectives for submission to Othram Labs to determine if advanced DNA testing could help identify the remains. After scientists successfully developed a DNA extract and built a comprehensive DNA profile for the teen, the information was provided to the sheriff's office's Cold Case Unit.

"The intricate nature of the work conducted by members of the Cold Case Unit in these types of cases creates a sense of ownership by the investigators," the release said. "During this investigation, members of the Cold Case Unit began to refer to the unidentified deceased male as 'Camarillo Teen 1993.'"

Investigators conducted interviews and made numerous phone calls as they worked to identify relatives of the teen. After reviewing DNA samples from potential relatives, they were finally able to identify him as Joseph Patrick Reardon, also known as Joe Gilbreth, who was born on June 17, 1970.

"Despite this milestone, critical details surrounding Mr. Reardon's life and whereabouts remain unknown," the release said. "The Cold Case Unit is actively seeking the public's help."

Anyone who knows more about Reardon/Gilbreth was urged to contact Ventura County's Cold Case Unit.