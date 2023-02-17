California spends nearly $10 billion in three years to fight homelessness

Scenes of homelessness are pervasive across Southern California and so too are questions about why so many people are still suffering given the billions the state has spent to stem the homeless crisis.

A new report shared some sobering news about how much money has been spent and how much more needs to be done.

"It takes a long time to turn the Titanic," said Veronica Lewis, the director of the Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System.

Additionally, Lewis is on the state's Interagency Council on Homelessness, which just reported the new numbers.

"There's recognition that all these different departments doing all these different things do not work," said Lewis.

According to the newly released report from the council, agencies spent $9.6 billion on temporary and permanent housing for the unhoused from 2018 to 2021. Despite the nearly $10 billion, only 40% of homeless residents looking for help received any type of housing.

"I am concerned," said Democratic Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, who represents the San Fernando Valley.

A woman walks past a Skid Row sign pointing out a population of "Too Many" in Los Angeles, California on April 26, 2021. - A federal judge overseeing a lawsuit that seeks to end the city's Skid Row homelessness crisis isn't backing down from his order requiring that all indigent persons in the area be offered shelter within six months. US District Judge David O. Carter is opening the door for more discussions by setting additional hearing dates and clarifying some portions of his ruling. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The concern comes after a vast majority of homeless residents did not receive any housing in the three-year span. The Assemblywoman introduced a bill to create accountability measures for state funding homeless programs.

"Tie the funds that the state gives to local jurisdictions with some accountability measures," said Rivas. "It always comes down to where is he data. We need to be making data-driven decisions.

The numbers of homeless people are even more bleak when you look at the racial and ethnic breakdowns. The report stated between 2015 and 2020 the racial homeless disparity skyrockets. Hispanic and Latino homelessness increased by 65% and Black homelessness increased by 54%.

State Republicans said Democrats need to be held accountable as they control all levers of California's government.

"You're not going to solve homelessness just by throwing money at it," said Republican Senator Brian Jones, who represents Santee. "It's going to require some compassion and some treatment. That's the package of bills of Republicans in the legislature have proposed."

Service providers said everyone needs to fight this battle together — and do it with an open mind.

"We need our elected leaders and our decision makers to listen and really digest what people's experiences are and shape and reshape these policies and systems in a way that is person-centered," said Lewis. "With a racial-equity lens and address the core issue. There is no one size fits all."

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said tonight the governor has repeatedly told local jurisdictions that if they fail to make progress — even with unprecedented funding — they will be held accountable.