California Sen. Sabrina Cervantes won't face DUI charges after crash near state Capitol

SACRAMENTO – Prosecutors will not file DUI charges against California Sen. Sabrina Cervantes, saying a toxicology report came back negative after the senator was involved in a crash near the state Capitol last week.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said it reviewed police reports, witness statements and the negative toxicology report before deciding not to file any charges against Cervantes, who represents areas of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Cervantes was involved in a crash near 14th and S streets on May 19. The Sacramento Police Department said Cervantes was taken to a hospital with minor injuries by a private party.

The police department said Cervantes showed "objective signs that led them to believe she may have been impaired."

Officers asked Cervantes to perform a field sobriety test, but she declined, the police department said. After becoming aware that police were seeking a warrant to obtain a blood sample, police said she voluntarily agreed to provide the sample.

But the police department said they waited for the warrant to be signed by a judge. The blood sample was collected and sent to the district attorney. Cervantes was also cited, police said.

"The toxicology results were negative for any measurable amount of alcohol or drugs," the Sacramento County District Attorney said.

Cervantes denied any wrongdoing, saying she had no alcohol in her system. The police department said she was suspected of DUI of drugs.