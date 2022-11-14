California reports first death of child under 5 due to RSV

The California Department of Public Health on Monday reported the first death of a child under the age of five due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus of the year.

Also referred to as RSV, the virus has been an issue in recent weeks throughout the nation, causing crowded emergency rooms as numbers continue to rise.

CDPH declined to say where the death occurred.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," said Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Tomás Aragón in a statement. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season - with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading - and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19. It's also important to follow basic prevention tips like frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick to slow the spread of germs."

The combination of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu have caused excessive strain on healthcare facilities across California, something healthcare experts are have referred to as a "tripledemic."

Local health officials began to raise awareness of the unusually high amount of cases being reported in late October, noting the irregularity that a large amount of the cases were pediatric.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that is experiencing spike earlier in the year than is normally observed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most patients who contract the virus recover in less than two weeks, but it can sometimes become serious for older adults and infants.

A vaccine does not yet exist for RSV.