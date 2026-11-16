California voters approved Proposition 42, which prohibits the state from imposing new taxes on personal property and assets, CBS News projects.

The initiative, sponsored by opponents of Proposition 40, prohibits any new state tax based on ownership of personal property other than real estate, including retirement accounts. The new law will be applied retroactively based on the taxpayer's past activities.

Proposition 40 proposed a one-time 5% tax on billionaires' wealth to raise funds for health, nutrition, and education services. It did not pass. Proposition 41 also failed to pass; it would have required the state auditor to review programs funded by new special taxes—taxes whose revenue is dedicated to a special purpose—before a measure would qualify for the ballot.

CBS News results show Prop. 42 winning 51.3% of the vote, with about 48.7% voting no.

According to the California Secretary of State's Voter Guide, Proposition 42 protects Californians from double taxation on retirement and savings, since taxes were already levied on the money when it was earned.

Opponents, which include the California Democratic Party and SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, said the proposition was "just another billionaire-funded trick."

"Prop. 42 isn't really about protecting your retirement savings — its only real purpose is to undo the California Billionaire Tax," the voter guide said. "Billionaires would rather millions of Californians lose healthcare than pay a modest tax on their extreme wealth."

Supporters, including California Professional Firefighters and Reform California, say the proposition's passage would protect retirement accounts from extra taxes.

"California's Constitution currently allows the Legislature to tax retirement and savings—even though you already paid taxes on that money when you earned it," the voter guide says. "Prop. 42 protects Californians from this double taxation by prohibiting new and retroactive taxes on personal property, including retirement and savings."