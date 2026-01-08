California program threatens to revoke licenses for speeding drivers

The DMV and the California Highway Patrol launched a pilot program targeting drivers who exceed 100 mph.

Last year, CHP officers cited 18,000 drivers for going more than 100 mph, about 50 people per day.

"The message is clear," Sgt. Daniel Keene said. "It's do not speed. Do not go over 100 mph."

Named Forward Actions for Speeding Tickets (FAST), the program will automatically refer violators to the DMV's Driver Safety Branch, which will review the incident and the driver's record to determine if immediate action, including suspension or revocation of licenses, is necessary.

The process is independent of any judicial actions stemming from the citation and does not depend on a conviction.

"I have heard that the DMV will suspend or revoke licenses, and even judges would do the same in court with fines and different things," Keene said. "Even judges would do the same in court with fines and different things."

The program is in response to the 52% increase in deadly crashes over the last 15 years. The DMV said speeding-related crashes accounted for about 33% of all traffic-related deaths on California roads in the last 10 years.

"It's not worth your license," Keene said. "It's not worth your life. Nothing is worth going 100 mph."

The DMV and CHP will evaluate the program at the end of the year to determine its impact on deadly crashes.