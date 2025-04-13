California man arrested on suspicion of making false bomb threat aimed at Coachella

A California man was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly making a false bomb threat aimed at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Riverside County.

The incident unfolded at 10:47 a.m. Saturday after officers with Cathedral City responded to the Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City regarding a suspicious person.

When police arrived, they were told by security personnel with the Casino that the individual had approached them and said he would be responsible for a bombing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

The individual's car was identified as a Tesla, and, through the use of DMV information, police said they were able to positively identify the vehicle's owner as Davis Darvish of Santa Monica, who they also identified as the suspect accused of making the bombing threat.

Officers tracked the vehicle and located it near Saturnino Road and South Calle El Segundo. Darvish was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, no weapons, explosives, or bomb-making materials were discovered on Darvish or inside his car. He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, with bail set at $1 million.