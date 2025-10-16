Gov. Gavin Newsom announces California will start selling low-cost insulin in 2026

Californians will be able to buy low-cost, state-branded insulin next year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The CalRX – California's program to develop and sell its own prescription medications – pens will be available to purchase for Californians starting Jan. 1, 2026.

"California didn't wait for the pharmaceutical industry to do the right thing — we took matters into our own hands," Newsom said in a statement Thursday.

Newsom's office is touting the CalRX suggested retail price of no more than $55 for a pack of five 3-mL pens, coming out to about $11 a pen.

"By beginning the process to manufacture our own insulin and pricing it at a maximum cost of $11 a pen in a five-pack, California and Civica are showing the nation what it looks like to put people over profits," Newsom stated.

Newsom and California leaders have been advocating for years for the state to produce its own insulin to lower the cost of the drug. The low-cost insulin California plans on making available comes after the state struck an agreement with nonprofit drug manufacturer Civica Rx and Biocon Biologics.

The governor also recently signed Senate Bill 40, a law that caps insulin cost-sharing at $35 for a month's supply in California.

Newsom is scheduled to make remarks regarding California selling its own insulin starting around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.