Driver leads California Highway Patrol on brief pursuit in West Los Angeles

Matthew Rodriguez
The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a driver near West Los Angeles.

Officers said the driver was wanted for a cell phone violation.

The suspect led officers on a brief chase for roughly 10 minutes before pulling over on the side of the northbound 405 Freeway. The pursuit caused a short traffic jam in the Sepulveda Pass.

CHP implemented a Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period for the weekend. 

"Throughout the enforcement period, CHP officers will be on patrol to help ensure everyone obeys traffic laws, wears a seat belt and drives safely," the agency wrote. 

