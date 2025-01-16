Watch CBS News
Handful of dirt bikes and ATV join pair of riders during LA County pursuit

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A handful of dirt bikes and an ATV joined a pair of riders being chased by the California Highway Patrol Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit started in East Los Angeles when officers spotted two dirt bikers riding along the roads. It continued through a handful of freeways as officers on the ground dropped back to allow a police helicopter to track them. 

The original riders continued to weave through traffic until more dirt bikers and a few ATVs joined them on their drive around LA County. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

