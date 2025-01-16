Handful of dirt bikes and ATV join pair of riders during LA County pursuit

A handful of dirt bikes and an ATV joined a pair of riders being chased by the California Highway Patrol Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit started in East Los Angeles when officers spotted two dirt bikers riding along the roads. It continued through a handful of freeways as officers on the ground dropped back to allow a police helicopter to track them.

The original riders continued to weave through traffic until more dirt bikers and a few ATVs joined them on their drive around LA County.