Nine California television productions through state's film and TV tax credit program

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that nine new television productions would be awarded through the state's film and television tax credit program, which his office estimates will bring millions in production spending.

"California has been a pioneer in film and television production. With the expanded Film & Television Tax Credit program, we're able to shine a spotlight on the talent and creativity the Golden State has to offer, while also generating new jobs and fair wages," a statement from Newsom's office said. "Just as it did in its first year, the second year of the expanded tax credit plans to continue exceeding expectations, and generate billions in economic activity — solidifying California's competitive edge in entertainment and expanding opportunities for today's workforce."

While many see the move as a positive sign for California's film industry, others are concerned that it won't be able to spur enough momentum for Hollywood production.

"The momentum is real. We're seeing it absolutely, no question about it," said Colleen Bell, the director of the California Film Commission.

She says that since California expanded the tax incentive program last year, the numbers have been striking. Newsom's office estimated that the nine projects, two of which are being produced by Paramount, CBS LA's parent company, announced on Monday could generate $608 million in direct production spending, more than 1,000 shooting days and over 3,000 cast and crew jobs.

When added with the other projects that have been produced since the beginning of the program, of which there are 179 total, the tax program has helped generate more than $7.2 billion in projected economic activity and more than 38,000 cast and crew jobs.

"Decision makers who had stopped looking at California as a production destination are not only looking at California, but choose California," Bell said. "It's exactly what we wanted."

She says that since the expanded program started last year, applications increased fourfold. According to FilmLA data, television production in Los Angeles saw a significant uptick in the second quarter, with tax credit-supported productions accounting for nearly 40% of the shoot days.

"This is about creating and sustaining jobs and entertainment production here in California, "Bell said. "That benefits so many of the small businesses."

One of those small businesses is E.C. Props Rentals in North Hollywood, which has been a part of the filming industry for more than three decades. Owner Scott Bobbitt left the entertainment business 16 years ago, but said that last year, when he heard the shop was about to close, he bought it to help it survive.

He says that one of the current productions renting from his shop is a reboot of the famed "Prison Break" series, which is a tax credit-supported show. He sees the incentive program as a necessary tool to keep production in Hollywood.

"I just think there's just too much to lose," Bobbitt said. "It's a culture and cloth for the city that will, just, it'll be quite different."

The announcement also comes with just three weeks left in the ongoing legislative session to fix a provision in the state budget that could undo the film and TV tax credit program.

State Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, who co-wrote the original expansion legislation, says that lawmakers are working to advance a bill that would fix the issue, and that despite the tight timeline, it's doable.

The new television productions and credit allocations include: