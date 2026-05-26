Want to know if you live near a business regulated by CalEPA? Map shows all the locations

After a nearly week-long ordeal in Orange County that forced tens of thousands of people from their homes due to the potential risk of a catastrophic explosion at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, many Californians are left wondering if their own living situations could also be put in peril in the future.

CalEPA, or the California Environmental Protection Agency, provides residents a chance to see what kind of business could be located in their neighborhoods with their Regulated Site Portal. It provides a full list and map of the tens of thousands of facilities across the state that are environmentally regulated by Cal EPA.

According to the website, the portal is used to "provide a more holistic view of regulated activities statewide." Activities tracked by the map include hazardous materials and waste, state and federal cleanups, impacted ground and surface waters and toxic materials.

Data for the map is compiled through state and federal databases like Cal/OSHA, the California Environmental Reporting System, the US EPA's Air Emission Inventory System and more.

Information on each business can be located via the map, including violations, evaluations and what regulatory programs are conducted.