California energy regulators have approved new restrictions on replacement tires that vehicle owners can buy, saying that the rules will protect the environment and save money in the long run.

The California Energy Commission on Monday voted to approve rules that will phase out replacement tires that don't meet the state's energy-efficiency standards. Instead, when a tire runs out of tread, drivers will have to buy the alternative, which are more expensive.

Commissioners say that the ruling will actually save consumers money in the long run, and that the more efficient tires are better for the environment.

"The key benefit is that consumers will save roughly $1 billion per year," said Ken Rider, the Chair Senior Adviser of the California Energy Commission. "These consumer savings come from significant reduction in fuel consumption for improved tire efficiency."

They claim that the new tire standards will reduce demand for gas by 141 million gallons annually, with regulations phasing in come 2029.

At that point, retailers will only be allowed to sell tires approved by the energy commission.

"The state's ability to effect those cost pressures for our residents are really limited, but these regulations are a tool that is within our authority that can save money for every Californian," said Commissioner Nancy Skinner.

Republican lawmakers disagree, saying that the approval is just another example of an overreaching government.

"A California Democrat legislator is someone who, while you're having a shower, reaches in to adjust the water temperature for you," said Roxanne Hoge, the Chairman of the Los Angeles GOP. "

Some of the nation's largest tire manufacturers and retailers are already pushing back on the regulations.

"The sudden rush to pass this regulation as drafted will hurt consumers, drive up cost and simply flood the state with used tires," said Goodyear spokesperson Bret Gladfelty.