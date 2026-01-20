California sees 150,000+ sign-ups for new data broker deletion request tool

Tens of thousands of Californians have already signed up for the state's new tool to try and stop their data from being sold by brokers, officials say.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is touting the rollout of the Delete Request and Opt-out Platform, DROP, which went live on Jan. 1.

"Your data should belong to you, and DROP will make that happen in one simple step," Newsom said in a statement.

The tool, which does not cost anything, simplifies the process of trying to stop data brokers from sharing and selling information. Only Californians can use the tool, with the first step being verifying the user's residence.

After California residency is verified, users create a profile and then submit the DROP request. The one request will be sent to more than 500 registered data brokers.

Starting Aug. 1, data brokers have 90 days from getting the request to delete data.

Gov. Newsom cited the Delete Act (SB 362) he signed back in 2023 with helping make the tool possible.

"I wrote this bill to give people real control over their personal information and protect them from scams, identity theft, and spam emails. And I'm grateful to see that it's being called the toughest privacy protection law in the country," said California State Sen. Josh Becker.

As of Jan. 20, state officials say more than 155,000 Californians have used the tool.

Information data brokers often collect includes names, email addresses, buying history, web browsing history, and location data.

Officials say the new law should help with unwanted texts, calls, or emails and also decrease the risk of identity theft and data leaks.