California DMV unveils redesigned driver's licenses, new security features

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has introduced redesigned driver's licenses and identification cards for the first time in nearly a decade, incorporating additional security features.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said the new licenses will replace cards with security features that were initially rolled out in 2010. Current licenses and ID cards will remain valid until their expiration date.

"The new cards use next generation technology to enhance security and with a design that shows California's iconic redwoods, poppies and coastline," said DMV Director Steve Gordon. "While I know some of our customers will want the new version of the driver's license, there is no need to replace an existing license or identification card until your current one expires."

Sample of redesigned California driver's license, introduced on Oct. 1, 2025. California Department of Motor Vehicles

The outgoing design, which featured drawings of a prospector panning for gold and an outline of the state, among other images, was introduced in 2018 with the implementation of Real ID.

Officials said the new licenses feature "enhanced anti-counterfeit elements," including a digital security signature to one of the two barcodes on the back of the cards. California is among the first states to add the digital signature.

While adding features, the DMV said the new cards will no longer have a magnetic strip on the back. The agency first announced licenses with magnetic strips in 1989, with cards being released the following year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The DMV announced that fees for the new licenses remain at $45, while ID cards are $39.