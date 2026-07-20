California DMV expands digital ID program to 60% of the state's drivers

Millions of Californians are now eligible for a digital license after a state bill dramatically raised the cap on participants in the DMV program.

SB 169, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, expanded the Mobile Driver License Pilot Program from 15% to 60% of California drivers.

"California's DMV has put in the hard work to make operations more efficient and modernize how people get things done," Newsom said. "Now we're going further by cutting the red tape that slows government down and giving more Californians the option to carry their ID right on their phone."

Android and Apple users can enroll in the program through the DMV's wallet app. Drivers can use their digital IDs for TSA security checkpoints at some airports, including San Francisco International Airport and LAX. The DMV hopes the expansion entices more stores and businesses to accept digital IDs.

"We really don't want to limit ourselves artificially, and put this in the hands of more people so they can take advantage of it," said Ed Swenson, a chief deputy at the CA DMV.

The DMV stressed that law enforcement does not accept digital IDs and drivers must have a hard copy of their license.

SB 169 also set in place measures to modernize the DMV and make preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.