New state initiative provides $100 million in mortgage relief to Southern California homeowners who lost homes during wildfires

A new state initiative will provide $100 million in mortgage relief to Southern California homeowners who lost their homes during the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The CalAssist Mortgage Fund, administered by the California Housing Finance Agency, was announced at a news conference Thursday morning. The fund is designed specifically for people who lost their homes or whose homes were left uninhabitable due to the recent disasters between January 2023 and January 2025.

CalHFA said the Eaton and Palisades fires destroyed more than 6,300 homes and caused millions of dollars' worth of damage to over 1,500 structures, including businesses. The fund will provide eligible homeowners with grants up to $20,000.

"It's a beacon of hope, something I know many in this area are looking for," LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. "It offers timely, meaningful relief and a path forward for those struggling to get on their footing."

The CalHFA said applications will be reviewed in the order they are submitted, and funds will only be available until they are exhausted.

The applications will open on June 12 and the program is free. Homeowners do not need to repay their grants. Any grants given to a homeowner will go straight to the mortgage servicer.

"You can be using this grant of funds in combination with other assistance funds that you have received since the disaster or will be receiving," said Rebecca Franklin, chief deputy director of CalHFA.

Eligibility criteria include:

The applicants' primary residence was destroyed or became uninhabitable due to a qualified disaster from Jan. 1, 2023, through Jan. 8, 2025

The applicant meets the program income limits

The applicant has a mortgage or a reverse mortgage

The applicant owns a single-family home, condo, or permanently affixed manufactured home

"This program is part of CalHFA's overall plan to help Californians rebuild their homes with the least amount of pain as possible," CalHFA said.

More information about the CalAssist Mortgage Fund can be found using this link.