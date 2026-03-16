46-year-old Riverside County woman identified as victim of deadly head-on crash

Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a high-speed, head-on crash in Riverside County over the weekend.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night near Seminole Drive and Morongo Trail in Cabazon, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that a 2020 Honda Pilot was traveling approximately 60-70 miles per hour on Seminole Drive when the driver attempted to pass a 2026 BMW 550E. The driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the "raised concrete island separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Seminole Drive," police said.

The impact caused the Honda to mount the concrete island before entering the eastbound lane, where it continued at a high rate of speed before colliding head-on with a 2023 Kia Telluride. The Honda was then "pushed to the south and impacted a chain link fence," police noted.

The driver of the Honda, 46-year-old Banning resident Shaundeen Boniface, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said that the BMW driver was uninjured in the incident, despite their car being struck by debris from the collision. A 55-year-old Tempe, Arizona resident driving the Kia suffered moderate injuries, while their passenger, a 53-year-old woman from Fountain Hills, Arizona, sustained major injuries. They were both hospitalized at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs following the crash, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused Boniface to lose control of her vehicle.