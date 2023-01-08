Bus collides with two cars on 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar, 3 sent to hospital

Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday after a bus collided with two cars on the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard. Firefighters said three patients were taken to the hospital.

The condition of the patients is not known. It is unclear which vehicle the injured patients were in at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.