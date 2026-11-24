Ryan Van Tuyl has always been passionate about cooking.

"My mom reminded me the other day that she would kick me off the stove for cooking when she wasn't looking," he said.

He chased that passion in 2025, closing the music school he'd owned for 20 years and opening Burt's Burgers on Main Street in his hometown of Huntington Beach.

Recently, his dream business has faced some serious growing pains.

"For the last six months, we have been having a tough time in our business," Van Tuyl said.

Facing tough odds, he took to social media and posted an open, honest account of the struggle to keep the restaurant open at a time when many are shutting down.

"Last week I sold my 2018 Jeep Wrangler so I could make payroll for my failing restaurant," Van Tuyl said. "We just fell behind. We couldn't keep up."

Van Tuyl said the restaurant was underfunded from the start. Recently, their landlord made them stop grilling outdoors late at night, which, when bar crowds brought in some of the most business, until the restaurant got a permit.

"There are days where we're in here, and it's $100 in sales, $200 in sales," he said. "I just want us to survive."

His social media posts got customers like Robin Ketchum to stop by the joint during the city's street fair on Tuesday night.

"Come in. Give him your business," Ketchum said. "We have to support our people."

For now, Van Tuyl said he'll keep doing whatever it takes to keep the doors open.