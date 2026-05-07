Burglary suspects ram gate to break into downtown LA storage facility

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly rammed through a gate to break into a storage facility near downtown LA.

Detectives said the suspects broke into a facility near Sixth Street and S. Beaudry Avenue and looted multiple storage units early in the morning of April 16. They returned two days later and tried to ram through the gate again, but drove away after they failed.

LAPD believes the suspects used a newer model black or gray Jeep with a red stripe on the hood and a missing spare tire on the rear in both instances.

Officers described one of the suspects as a 5-foot-6 man weighing around 140 pounds, last seen wearing all-black clothing.

The second is a similar build, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and a red baseball cap, according to LAPD.

Detectives shared security camera video from the suspects' second attempt to break into the facility. LAPD

LAPD posted security camera footage from the suspects' failed attempt to break into the storage facility on April 18.

Investigators urged anyone with information to contact Rampart Burglary Detectives at (213) 484-3490 or the detective desk at (213) 484-3450. Outside business hours, officers asked callers to contact investigators at 1 (877) 527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.