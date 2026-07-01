Burglary suspects crash during LAPD pursuit in Hollywood

Burglary suspects crashed while trying to get away from the Los Angeles Police Department in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

LAPD said officers started chasing the three suspects at about 5:50 p.m. near Beverly Grove. The suspects continued in Hollywood before colliding with another car at Third Street and Robertson Boulevard.

Officers arrested the three suspects after the crash.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they did not transport anyone to the hospital. Firefighters appeared to have put out flames from the suspect's vehicle after the crash, according to aerial footage.