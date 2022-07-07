Burglary suspect dies after being shot by Moreno Valley homeowner

A burglary suspect who was shot by a Moreno Valley homeowner died on Thursday after succumbing to injuries sustained during the incident.

The initial event happened on June 29, when the man, now identified as 33-year-old Joseph Ortega, and a group of others attempted to burglarize the home of 93-year-old Moreno Valley resident Joe Howard Teague.

Upon learning that his home was being targeted, Teague contacted the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station, where he reported that he had several of the suspects held at gunpoint.

When they arrived, they found Ortega suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and had remained in critical condition until he died on Thursday.

According to a press release from Riverside Sheriff's Department, witnesses at the scene saw several other people fleeing from the area on foot just before deputies arrived.

Teague was taken to a local station for questioning and released. He was unharmed in the incident.

Deputies are asking anyone with additional information to contact their Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.