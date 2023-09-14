Burglary suspects drive car into Ventura Smoke Shop in Tarzana

Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a burglary at a smoke shop in Tarzana after the suspects drove a car into the front door.

Authorities said they responded around 5 a.m. to the Ventura Smoke Shop located on Ventura Boulevard and Tampa Avenue in Tarzana. When police arrived on the scene they found the car inside the shop, but no suspects were located.

Two suspects were seen taking merchandise from the store before taking off in a second vehicle. No description of that vehicle was given.

An LAPD helicopter was also called to the scene to help search the area.