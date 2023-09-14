Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglary suspects drive car into Ventura Smoke Shop in Tarzana

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Burglars ram car into smoke shop
Burglars ram car into smoke shop 01:19

Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a burglary at a smoke shop in Tarzana after the suspects drove a car into the front door.

Authorities said they responded around 5 a.m. to the Ventura Smoke Shop located on Ventura Boulevard and Tampa Avenue in Tarzana. When police arrived on the scene they found the car inside the shop, but no suspects were located. 

Two suspects were seen taking merchandise from the store before taking off in a second vehicle. No description of that vehicle was given.

An LAPD helicopter was also called to the scene to help search the area.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 9:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.