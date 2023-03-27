Burglars break into six El Segundo businesses, no arrests made

Burglars break into six El Segundo businesses on Main Street

El Segundo was shaken as burglars smashed their way through half a dozen businesses over the weekend.

On Main Street, the businesses hit early Saturday morning included Big Mike's, Fantastic Cafe, Gelato Go, Pho Dreams, and I Love Teriyaki. Richmond Bar and Grill on Richmond Street was also burglarized.

"They smashed either the front window or the window in the back door," said Lt. Luke Muir of the El Segundo Police Department.

Police are investigating the case but no arrests have been made.

"I'm optimistic we're going to be able to identify and locate the suspects," said Lt. Muir.

It was not released how many valuables were stolen.

"A white BMW entered the city sometime in the middle of the night, and there were suspects in hoods that entered the businesses," said Mayor Drew Boyles of El Segundo, who saw surveillance video and talked to the Police Chief about the crimes.

Detectives are also looking into whether this incident is connected to similar burglaries in nearby cities such as Hawthorne and Manhattan Beach.