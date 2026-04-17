Burglars steal life savings from beloved Monrovia restaurant owners

The owners of a beloved Monrovia burger joint are asking for help after thieves broke into their home and stole their entire life savings of $140,000.

"We don't have much time left already," owner Pan Pimoslavakun said. "We're not young anymore.

Pan and her husband, Vorawat, have owned Burger Basket in Monrovia since 1963 and were hoping to retire in five to seven years with the $140,000 they kept in a lockbox at their home.

They had to close their mom-and-pop burger joint for a couple of weeks after Vorawat was hospitalized because of the stress from the burglary.

"Those monies is actually for my retirement," Pan said. "I've been working for 30 years."

Security cameras captured the burglars rifling through the elderly couple's belongings on March 26. One guy knocked on the door first. Then, the family says two others broke through a small window, manhandled their dogs and stole priceless mementos handed down through their family over generations, along with the cash.

The couple immigrated from Thailand long ago and worked hard to save that money over three decades. Their son, Jesse Narkmanee, said he had warned his parents not to keep it in cash.

"Old-school Asian community. They like to put their life savings in cash cause that's what they trust," Narkmanee said.

Their son put together an online fundraiser to help them recover, and community support started pouring in.

"My parents were open for a little bit after the robbery, and so many people came to support them, to buy more burgers," Narkmanee said. "I'm just so thankful. It made my dad cry a lot. I've never seen my dad cry before. He cried tears of joy.

They are also asking for help finding the suspects. The family said the burglars got away in a gray Nissan Rogue, but it had stolen plates.

"We don't want this to happen to anyone," Pan said. "This hurt."

The Monrovia Police Department said it is actively investigating the case and encouraged anyone with info to call detectives.