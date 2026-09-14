Burbank police arrests man accused of taking photos of women at store

A 69-year-old man was arrested for allegedly taking secret photos of women at Burbank's Empire Center.

The Burbank Police Department said an employee caught San Fernando resident Alfred Hernandez taking photos of two women under their clothing without their knowledge or consent on Sept. 12.

Officers arrested Hernandez in the 1800 block of West Empire Avenue as he was leaving the store.

Burbank PD said he was booked for a misdemeanor, with formal charges pending review from the City Attorney's Office.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who had not been identified. They asked potential victims or anyone with information to contact detectives at Burbank PD's Investigation Division at (818) 238- 3210.

Officers released his photo.

Aflried Hernandez, 69 , is accused of secretly taking photos of women at a store at Burbank's Empire Center. Burbank PD

Hernandez is the second man arrested in the last three weeks for allegedly taking photos of women in the Empire Center.

On Aug. 28, officers arrested Huntington Park resident Alfredo Solis, 34, after he allegedly used his cell phone to take photos of a 61-year-old woman. Burbank PD booked him on a similar charge.

A month before, officers arrested another man, Emmanuel McCarthy, 23, for similar accusations of following at least two women around a store and taking photos of them.