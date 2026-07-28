Man arrested for allegedly taking photos of women at Burbank store

The Burbank Police Department arrested a man accused of secretly taking photos of women at a store in the city's Empire Center.

Officers booked Emmanuel McCarthy, 23, on a misdemeanor on July 26 and handed the case to the Burbank City Attorney's Office, which filed two misdemeanor charges against him.

An employee called police after noticing McCarthy allegedly following women around the store in the 1600 block of North Victory Place and secretly taking pictures of them "under their clothing without their knowledge or consent," Burbank PD said.

Officers said they identified at least two victims but believe there may be more and released McCarthy's booking photo.

Emmanuel McCarthy, 23, is accused of secretly taking photos of women at a Burbank store. Burbank PD

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case or any potential victims to contact the Burbank Police Department's Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.