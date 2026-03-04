Burbank man allegedly rams vehicles and attacks officers in midday crime spree

Burbank police arrested a 32-year-old man for a midday crime spree that included allegedly ramming vehicles and assaulting officers on Monday.

The alleged crime spree happened at about 2 p.m. on March 2, when multiple people reported a vehicle intentionally colliding with other drivers near the 1600 block of North San Fernando Boulevard, according to the Burbank Police Department. When officers arrived, they found several damaged cars, and witnesses told them that 32-year-old Christopher Ghazarian had tried to carjack at least two people.

Officers said Ghazarian ran about a block away before he threw a chair at a local business' window and assaulted two elderly men at another store. The two victims sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Burbank PD found Ghazarian in a strip mall's parking lot along the 1500 block of North San Fernando Boulevard. Police said he struck several officers, with one officer sustaining abrasions and a bite injury to the face.

Once they were able to subdue Ghazarian, officers booked him for multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon.

The Burbank PD said the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged Ghazarian with 13 felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking and assault on a peace officer.

Investigators urged anyone with additional information to contact detectives at (818) 238-3210.