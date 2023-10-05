Burbank City Council unanimously declines to adopt districting ordinance

Burbank officials returned to the drawing board after their City Council unanimously declined to adopt an ordinance to establish a five-district map for future elections.

The rejection also directed city staff to review the impact of the City's current election system on voter representation. Additionally, it requested staff to contact County officials to determine the feasibility of cumulative voting, draft a potential district map, the possibility of a separately elected mayor and a potential re-districting process.

Burbank currently employs a cumulative voting system, also known as an at-large system. This process elects the candidates with the most votes for vacant council positions. For example, if there are two seats open on the Burbank City Council, the two candidates with the most votes will fill those positions.

In a district system, similar to what Los Angeles uses, voters will be divided into zones. Residents could only vote for a list of candidates that will compete for a single council seat that presents their district.

The city plans to use census data to draw the district lines to reflect Burbank's neighborhoods and demographics.

About a year ago, the city unanimously decided to transition from its at-large election process to a district model after being notified that it may be violating the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). The notice came after a resident alleged that the municipality was diluting the voting power of Latino citizens with their current at-large system.

Burbank plans to invite the plaintiff who submitted the potential CVRA concern to participate in the transition. The city is expected to fully transition to the district model by November 2024.