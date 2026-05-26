Burbank Bookmobile is a library on wheels bringing books to community members

Burbank Public Library's new Bookmobile is rolling out to the community, bringing books, technology and library services to neighbors.

Librarians Stephanie Hiett and Nikoletta Kish couldn't be happier to curate their newest office. "I'm so excited, I love outreach, so this has been the perfect opportunity for me," Hiett said.

She said it's an opportunity to bring the books to those who can't make it to the library. "Inclusion is something I'm really passionate about, and being able to reach community members that don't get the opportunity to come in is really special," Hiett said.

The City of Burbank has three library branches, and now, the Bookmobile will be its fourth.

Inside Burbank's new Bookmobile. CBS LA

"It will be a rotating collection. We hope that these books will circulate very well and when their time comes, they get back into the regular collection, that way when people visit physical libraries, they still get a chance to access these books," Kish said.

This newest chapter is courtesy of the nonprofit Friends of the Library, which raised a quarter of a million dollars for the vehicle and all the books.

"We have 2500 materials, a huge DVD collection, because that is one of our top circulating items," Hiett said, aside from the popularity of romance novels.

Organizers want to hear from the community about the best bookmobile stops, as they hope to be on the road five days a week.

"Whether it's schools, centers, parks, or even like rehabilitation centers, we hope to just be zipping around Burbank all the time," Hiett said.