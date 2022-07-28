Burbank approves temporary moratorium on new firearm stores

Burbank imposed a temporary moratorium on the opening of new or replacement firearm retailers to allow its staff to create a comprehensive zoning proposal

"We hear and understand the community's concerns regarding firearms and firearm retailers in Burbank, which is why City Council advocates for measures that seek to keep our community safe while also protecting an individual's right to lawfully bear arms under the Second Amendment," said Mayor Jess Talamantes. "By establishing this temporary moratorium staff can further look into firearm-related measures to preserve the general welfare of our community."

The city said staff will use the 45-day moratorium to research, craft and propose regulations such as:

Limiting or reducing the number of firearms retailers in the City by not issuing new licenses for new firearm retailers and allowing the number of stores in the city to drop through natural closures

Amending the licensing process to create additional requirements for firearm retailers such as an audit by a state and federal agency in order to renew its license and local inspections of inventory, storage, site security and transaction procedures

Creating buffer zones to prevent firearm stores from being near sensitive-use locations

The city added that the firearms dealers and retailers do not create an unreasonable demand for Burbank police, but the concentration of gun stores in important business areas "raises concerns for sustainable and economically diverse retail areas" within the city.

City officials will also look at other short-term and long-term options to soothe residents' fears surrounding firearms.