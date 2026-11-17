A 27-year-old Lancaster man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally starting fires outside two Burbank apartment complexes last week.

The Burbank Police Department said surveillance footage helped to identify a suspect, leading to the arrest of Jordan Richardson.

On Nov. 13, police officers responded to the 200 block of East Angeleno Avenue for an arson investigation. A person had set fire to seasonal decorations and potted plants near the apartment's entrance.

An initial investigation revealed that a similar fire had occurred earlier that morning near the 100 block of South San Fernando Boulevard.

After looking through surveillance footage from nearby residences and businesses, police officers found a man who matched the suspect's description the following day. Evidence was found linking Richardson to both fires, police said.

Richardson was booked for felony arson of an inhabited structure.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3210.