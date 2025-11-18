Watch CBS News
Bubbling along LA County coast baffles Hermosa Beach residents

By
By Matthew Rodriguez
A near-constant stream of bubbles off the coast of Hermosa Beach has caught the eyes of residents, with some venturing into the ocean to find answers.

The mystery prompted some theories from residents, including aliens, submarines or a whale farting, but the real reason for the bubbling is much less exciting. 

Crews are cleaning underwater fiber-optic lines that run across the Pacific Ocean from California to Asia, according to Rick Devinney, the contractor overseeing the work. He added that the tech giant Meta plans to add a line in the upcoming months, which will require the company to clean out its existing infrastructure to prepare. 

The process includes blowing air through the line to ensure the ducts and other things are working correctly. 

The city of Hermosa Beach issued a construction notice for the project on Nov. 6. The notice didn't mention any coastal work, but listed street closures along Longfellow Avenue between Hermosa Avenue and Palm Drive, which is next to the shore.

The closures lasted a week, from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17. 

Some residents, like photographer Bo Bridges, decided to have some fun with the mystery by creating wine bottle labels featuring a UFO and submarine near the bubbling.

