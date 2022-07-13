BTS is joining forces with Disney+

Watch CBS News
Disney+ is joining forces with BTS.

Disney announced it is adding five new shows that feature members of the South Korean group.

One of the shows will feature a taped concert in Los Angeles and another will be a behind-the-scenes documentary. 

BTS says they are looking forward to giving fans a closer look at their personal lives.

The band members said they will soon go on a hiatus in order to focus on other projects.

