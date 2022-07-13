BTS is joining forces with Disney+
Disney+ is joining forces with BTS.
Disney announced it is adding five new shows that feature members of the South Korean group.
One of the shows will feature a taped concert in Los Angeles and another will be a behind-the-scenes documentary.
BTS says they are looking forward to giving fans a closer look at their personal lives.
The band members said they will soon go on a hiatus in order to focus on other projects.
