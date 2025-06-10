Watch CBS News
Brush Fire sparks along Burbank hillside neighborhood

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

Firefighters are trying to extinguish a brush fire along the hillsides near Burbank. 

The fire started at roughly 3:40 p.m. near the 1000 block of Bethany Road. The Burbank Fire Department said it was a two-alarm fire. Firefighters have not issued evacuation orders. 

The Burbank Police Department closed all hiking trails above the city, including Wildwood Canyon and Stough Nature Center. 

"If you are on or near the hiking trails or in these recreation areas in the Burbank hills, please leave the area immediately. Officers are in the area to assist," the department posted on social media. 

