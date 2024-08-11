Watch CBS News
Local News

Brush fire in Sepulveda Basin mopped up by firefighters

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Small brush fire in Sepulveda Basin mopped up by firefighters
Small brush fire in Sepulveda Basin mopped up by firefighters 00:13

Firefighters were quickly able to contain a small brush fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Basin on Sunday. 

The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of N. Balboa Boulevard, near the Sepulveda Basin Sports Complex in Granada Hills, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

By 6:10 p.m., crews reported that they had contained the blaze, which consumed just about two acres of grass. 

They were expected to remain on scene to mop up hot spots and create a wet line around the perimeter to prevent any further flare ups. 

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. 

It's unclear exactly what sparked the fire. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.