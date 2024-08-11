Small brush fire in Sepulveda Basin mopped up by firefighters

Firefighters were quickly able to contain a small brush fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Basin on Sunday.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of N. Balboa Boulevard, near the Sepulveda Basin Sports Complex in Granada Hills, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By 6:10 p.m., crews reported that they had contained the blaze, which consumed just about two acres of grass.

They were expected to remain on scene to mop up hot spots and create a wet line around the perimeter to prevent any further flare ups.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

It's unclear exactly what sparked the fire.