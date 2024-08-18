Watch CBS News
Brush fire ignites near I-5 in Castaic before firefighters contain the flames

Firefighters quickly handled a brush fire burning the I-5 Freeway in Castaic on Sunday. 

It was reported at around 4 p.m. near the 29300 block The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

About an hour later it appeared that the fire had been completely contained with SkyCal overhead. 

A small patch of brush was charred but they were able to prevent the flames from spreading through the large surrounding area of dry brush.

No further information was provided. 

